Flag march held to maintain law, order on Imam Hussain (AS) Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :ASP City Larkana and officials of 82-Shahbaz Rangers Larkana led a joint flag march that took a round of the city to review the security arrangements regarding Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on Tuesday.

The convoy took its start from SSP Chowk Larkana and passed through all the main roads of the city and other areas.

Later, the ASP along with other officials of Rangers and Police also inspected routes of Chehlum processions and sites of Majalis. While Rangers and police officers also reviewed the law and order situation.

While talking to the newsmen, he said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation in Chehlum and strict vigilance is being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements, he added.

The ASP said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police, adding we are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace.

Larkana Police have also set up pickets and started snap-checking the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has alerted all the Doctors and para-medical staff to remain on duty to attend 'Azadars', as well as to cope with any untoward incident.