Flood Affected Health Centres To Be Rehabilitated, Says Dr Irshad

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Dr. Irshad Ahmad, paid visit to tehsil Taunsa Sharif and checked health centers, flood relief camps.

Director General Health South Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir, Dr. Sohail Rana and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and others were present.

CEO Health Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Atiq-ur- Rehman briefed the Secretary on Flood Relief Camps and Health Centers.

He also visited Tehsil Headquarters hospital Taunsa. He also made a detailed inspection of the flood relief camps of Basti Ahmadani, Chowkiwala, Mangrotha, Sokar and other areas.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that flood-affected health centers would be rehabilitated and directed the officials to submit estimate report of buildings within a week.

He ordered to shift the flood relief camps into the buildings of public hospitals. He however, said to continue all possible facilities into flood relief campuses with high public rush.

Secretary Health Punjab also praised the administration for the better facilities in the flood medical camps.

On this occasion, DDHOs Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Athar Sakhani, Dr. Tehsin Ahmed, Dr. Rabia Rehman and others were present.

