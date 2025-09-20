Hearing-impaired students organize remarkable art exhibition in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The hearing-impaired students of eaf Reach Higher Secondary School, organized a remarkable art exhibition showcasing handmade paintings with the support and cooperation from Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), which aimed to highlight the creativity and talent of special children

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, along with SEF Regional Head Imam Bakhsh Aresar inaugurated the exhibition. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the exhibition. DC praised the impressive artwork on display and purchased one of the paintings to encourage the children. DC said that such gestures serve as motivation for the students to continue working hard and pursuing their talents.

DC said that these children are an integral part of our society and it is our collective responsibility to support and empower them to become productive citizens.

He emphasized that hearing-impaired children are in no way less capable than other children and commended the efforts of Deaf Reach School in providing them with quality education and opportunities for personal development. He also assured the school administration of full support from the district administration.

SEF Regional Head Imam Bakhsh Aresar and School Principal Ms. Naveedan expressed gratitude and noted that the exhibition was organized as part of efforts to uplift and encourage hearing-impaired children. They expressed hope that such events would boost the children's confidence and help them thrive.

Later, Deputy Commissioner visited various classrooms, observed ongoing educational activities, and interacted with students through sign language, appreciating the school's inclusive and nurturing environment.

APP/rzq-nsm