FM Arrives In Istanbul On Two-day Official Tour

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in a trilateral meeting to be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan.

ISTANBUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived in Istanbul on a two-day official visit to Turkey.

The three Foreign Ministers will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. They will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

He is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Foreign Minister will also interact with the local and international media in Turkey.

