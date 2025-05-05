ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Information Minister AJK Maulana Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah Monday stated that the people of AJK are steadfastly supporting their armed forces, warning India that Pakistan's response to any provocation will be Missile attacks, not an offer of Fantastic tea.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, the Minister of AJK warned that Pakistan and Kashmir stand united with their armed forces and will not hesitate to take any aggressive response and will use missiles if India tries to indulge in any misadventure or aggression.

"We are taking all necessary measures to safeguard AJK and our people are united in their determination to defend their homeland," he added.

"The people of AJK are fiercely loyal to their nation and we will take all measures necessary to protect our homeland from any threat," he further mentioned.

In response to a question, he stated that previously tourists would get apprehensive upon hearing about tensions with India, but this time around, despite India's exposed false flag operation, there were approximately 1200 tourists present in the Neelum Valley.

However, for their safety, the AJK government has announced a halt on further tourist visits to the valley and advised those planning to visit to cancel their trips, he highlighted.

He pointed out that the world is now cognizant of India's flawed propaganda, which stands exposed, highlighting India's tendency to shift blame for its own gains.

Regarding preparations for potential conflict on the border, he stated that the AJK government has taken comprehensive measures, including setting up emergency response centers near schools and houses, allocating PKR 1 billion for emergency funding, stocking food supplies for two months and conducting disaster management training for first aid and self-defense.

"We are fully committed to safeguarding the well-being of our citizens and are geared up to respond to any situation that may arise," he added.

"Not just internationally, but internally as well, Modi' s policies are facing intense opposition and criticism," he replied in another question.