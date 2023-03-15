(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not retain any gift and deposited all to the Toshakhana.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this in a statement issued on misreporting in media regarding the retention of gifts by the foreign minister.

"The Foreign Minister did not retain any gift and deposited all in Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division, in full compliance with the government policy," she said.

She said, "However some of the gifts that were assessed by the Cabinet Division to be of value less than Rs 30,000 were returned to him in accordance with the laid down procedures."