Folk singer 'Reshma' remembered on her 10th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The 10th death anniversary of Pakistan’s celebrated folk singer Reshma was observed nationwide on Friday where people from all walks of life have paid rich tributes for her unforgettable service in entertainment industry.

Reshma was born in Rajasthan, India in a nomadic Banjara family in 1947. Her family migrated to Karachi after the partition of India.

She was highly dynamic and versatile singer, and was only 12 when she spotted singing at Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine by a television and radio producer, ptv news channel reported.

Later, the producer Saleem Gilani, recorded her song ‘Laal Meri’ on Pakistan radio which became an instant hit, and Reshma went on to become one of the most popular folk singers of Pakistan, appearing on television in the 1960s.

She recorded several songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry.

Reshma enthralled the world with her powerful singing. Her singing style in Punjabi was full-throated and unabashedly mesmerizing.

Due to pirated tapes at that time her songs became famous across the border.

Subhash Ghai used her voice in the film Hero, which featured one of her most famous songs, ‘Lambi Judai’.

Her famous songs include Dama Dam Mast Kalandar, Wey mein chori chori, Ankhiyan nu rehan de and Lambi Judai.

Her fans gave her the title of ‘Nightingale of Desert’.

She crowned several national awards including the prestigious award Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Distinction) by the president of Pakistan.

Reshma was diagnosed with throat cancer in the 1980s. In later years, her health deteriorated. She died due to throat cancer in 2013 after being in coma for a month.