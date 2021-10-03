UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seized 2000 Kgs Expired Powdered Milk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:50 PM

Food Authority seized 2000 kgs expired powdered milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in it's ongoing crackdown against food adulteration across the province on Sunday seized 2,000 kgs of expired powdered milk from ice-cream manufacturing factory in Mardan.

The Food Safety Authority said that expired powdered milk was being used in making ice cream.

The authorities sealed the factory and imposed fine under the law.

Meanwhile, food safety officials raided a warehouse and recovered huge quantity of china salt and other prohibited items in Taimurgarha in Lower Dir.

The authority teams also imposed heavy fine on six tankers for mixing water in milk and discarded hundreds of liters substandard milk.

The inspection teams also checked dairy shops in D.I. Khan and discarded more than 200 liters tainted milk.

