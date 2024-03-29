Food Department Raids Shops, Imposes Heavy Fines On Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Department, Deputy Director (DD) of Food Hazara Division Shahwar Tariq Friday conducted raids on various shops in Abbottabad.
The DD food department conducted the raids after receiving numerous complaints about shops in locations including Mandian, Ayub Medical Complex, Phool Gulab Road, Kala Pull, and Gilani Market.
Shahwar Tariq accompanied the team during these operations, where substandard items and hoarding practices were found, heavy fines and strict penalties were imposed on shopkeepers found violating regulations.
Deputy Director Shahwar Tariq commended the consistent efforts during Ramazan, aiming to curb the sale of substandard goods. He expressed optimism that these actions, led by dedicated officers, would contribute to a significant reduction in inflation.
Recent Stories
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP revenue minister chairs meeting on land records computerization2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 92,800 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Home Minister for tightening security of mosques, important buildings2 minutes ago
-
Excise team successfully thwarts smuggling attempt22 minutes ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding32 minutes ago
-
Two POs held32 minutes ago
-
PM makes two more appointments in his team37 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold public meeting on April 14 to observe ZA Bhutto anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Outlaw held over trying assault with mentally challenged girl51 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO organize awareness walk against kite flying52 minutes ago
-
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minister1 hour ago
-
Health Ministry holds meeting with ACASUS to discuss collaboration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago