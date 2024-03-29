Food department raids shops, imposes heavy fines on violators

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Department, Deputy Director (DD) of Food Hazara Division Shahwar Tariq Friday conducted raids on various shops in Abbottabad.

The DD food department conducted the raids after receiving numerous complaints about shops in locations including Mandian, Ayub Medical Complex, Phool Gulab Road, Kala Pull, and Gilani Market.

Shahwar Tariq accompanied the team during these operations, where substandard items and hoarding practices were found, heavy fines and strict penalties were imposed on shopkeepers found violating regulations.

Deputy Director Shahwar Tariq commended the consistent efforts during Ramazan, aiming to curb the sale of substandard goods. He expressed optimism that these actions, led by dedicated officers, would contribute to a significant reduction in inflation.