Foolproof security arrangements in place for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday kept foolproof security and traffic arrangements in place for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches being played here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 26th match of the mega cricket event between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. tonight.

According to the police spokesman, some 6,000 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police were deployed on security duties, while 367 traffic wardens were on the city roads to maintain traffic flow.

Elite Force, Dolphin Force and mobiles of respective police stations were patrolling the surroundings of the stadium.

Snipers were deployed on the rooftops along with effective security of the teams' routes.

All senior police officers were in the field to personally supervise the security arrangements.

The police were ensuring foolproof security arrangements in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, other security agencies and the district administration, the spokesman said.

He said cricket fans as usual would be allowed to enter the stadium after a walk-through gate and full body search, and without prohibited items including power banks, hands-free, air pods, food, and drink items.

All arrangements, the spokesman said, were being monitored from a special control room through CCTV cameras.