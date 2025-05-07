Foolproof Security Arrangements In Place For PSL Matches
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday kept foolproof security and traffic arrangements in place for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches being played here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The 26th match of the mega cricket event between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. tonight.
According to the police spokesman, some 6,000 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police were deployed on security duties, while 367 traffic wardens were on the city roads to maintain traffic flow.
Elite Force, Dolphin Force and mobiles of respective police stations were patrolling the surroundings of the stadium.
Snipers were deployed on the rooftops along with effective security of the teams' routes.
All senior police officers were in the field to personally supervise the security arrangements.
The police were ensuring foolproof security arrangements in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, other security agencies and the district administration, the spokesman said.
He said cricket fans as usual would be allowed to enter the stadium after a walk-through gate and full body search, and without prohibited items including power banks, hands-free, air pods, food, and drink items.
All arrangements, the spokesman said, were being monitored from a special control room through CCTV cameras.
Recent Stories
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities7 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army7 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements in place for PSL matches7 minutes ago
-
India’s blatant aggression erupts widespread protest across KP17 minutes ago
-
Dera police nab eight accused including three women involved in immoral activities17 minutes ago
-
Departments ordered to maintain readiness as per ‘War Book’17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS concludes women empowerment programme27 minutes ago
-
19 gamblers arrested27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan united against enemy aggression; Shafqat Ali Shah27 minutes ago
-
Gen Asim a man of steel, Rafael myth debunked: says Abdullah Gul27 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation ready to defend homeland: Ulema Council chief27 minutes ago
-
Entire nation stands by armed forces: PITB chief27 minutes ago