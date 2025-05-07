Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements In Place For PSL Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Foolproof security arrangements in place for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday kept foolproof security and traffic arrangements in place for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 matches being played here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 26th match of the mega cricket event between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. tonight.

According to the police spokesman, some 6,000 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police were deployed on security duties, while 367 traffic wardens were on the city roads to maintain traffic flow.

Elite Force, Dolphin Force and mobiles of respective police stations were patrolling the surroundings of the stadium.

Snipers were deployed on the rooftops along with effective security of the teams' routes.

All senior police officers were in the field to personally supervise the security arrangements.

The police were ensuring foolproof security arrangements in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, other security agencies and the district administration, the spokesman said.

He said cricket fans as usual would be allowed to enter the stadium after a walk-through gate and full body search, and without prohibited items including power banks, hands-free, air pods, food, and drink items.

All arrangements, the spokesman said, were being monitored from a special control room through CCTV cameras.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

37 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

45 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan