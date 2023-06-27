Football tournament named after martyr concluded with glittering ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The first 'All Pakistan Flood Lights Shaheed Brig. Mustafa Kamal Burki Memorial Football Tournament' concluded with a glittering ceremony here at Baisakhi Football Stadium.

Station Commander/Commander Dera Ismail Khan Task Force Brigadier Mohammad Rashid Khan was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of the tournament which was jointly organized by Regional Sports Office (RSO) Dera Ismail Khan Division and Pakistan Army. Commanding Officer Colonel Umar Ahmed, Lieutenant Colonel Haseebur Rehman Khan, Lieutenant Colonel Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed, Zaroli Khan Barki and Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki's elder brother Zarwalli Khan were also present on this occasion.

On their arrival, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki warmly welcomed the guests.

The final match was played between Miranshah Chashma Green and Kaniguram Football Club.

In the first 90 minutes of the match, no goal was witnessed from any side and later it was decided on a shoot-out which was won by Kaniguram Football Club with 4-3 goals.

The winner and runner-up teams of the tournament were awarded with Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively. Besides, the trophies were also distributed among the teams.

A total of 32 teams participated in the event named after martyr Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki which remain continued for eight days.

It is worth mentioning here that Sector Commander Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki was martyred in an attack by anti-state elements when he was returning from Angoor Adda on the 1st of Ramzan.

RSO Anwar Kamal Biuki announced that this tournament would be held every year in memory of Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki.

He said the martyr Mustafa Kamal Burki rendered his life for the country and the nation, adding, the nation would never forgot its martyrs.

He said organizing sports events plays a key role for the promotion of positive activities.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad said the district administration would continue to encourage sports activities in memory of Shaheed Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Burki.