Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran

Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday condemned the terrorist incident of killing of Pakistani nationals in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday condemned the terrorist incident of killing of Pakistani nationals in Iran.

In response to media queries regarding reports of a terrorist incident of killing of Pakistani nationals in Iran, the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement said: “It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime.”

“Moreover, our Consul in Zahedan is on way to the hospital where injured people are being treated and will reach there in a few hours due to long distances and security imperatives involved.

He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime.”

She said, “We are fully seized of this grave matter and are taking all necessary measures in this regard. The embassy will do its best to repatriate dead bodies at the earliest.”

“Such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism,” she added.