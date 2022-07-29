UrduPoint.com

Published July 29, 2022

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmoodo on Friday assured the family of deceased mountaineer John Snorri of Pakistan's full support and assistance in retrieving the climber's body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmoodo on Friday assured the family of deceased mountaineer John Snorri of Pakistan's full support and assistance in retrieving the climber's body.

The foreign secretary expressed these views as he received the family of the Icelandic mountaineer, who had lost his life during a K-2 scaling expedition last year.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family, the foreign secretary lauded the heroic spirit and passion of John Snorri, which he said, had connected the peoples of Pakistan and Iceland.

It may be recalled that the government of Pakistan had undertaken an extensive search and rescue operation last year for John Snorri and other climbers who had gone missing on an expedition to scale K-2.

These efforts included engagement at the level of the foreign ministers of the two countries to facilitate efforts to locate the Icelandic mountaineer.

The family members including John Snorri's wife, daughter and two sisters appreciated the government of Pakistan for its extensive facilitation and voiced their deep affection for the country.

