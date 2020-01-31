Forest Dept starts distribution of free plants to people, farmers for spring afforestation campaigns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has started distribution of thousands of free plants among farmers and people for success of spring plantation campaign in the province.

The Forest Department has been tasked by Federal Government to plant additional one billion saplings under 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) during next four years in the province to counterbalance the growing effects of climate change and global warming.

Shafqat Munir, Conservator Forests Southern Circle and Divisional Forest Officer Peshawar Forest Division, Gulzar Khan distributed free plants among general public and farmers at Ghari Shahi Muhammad, Peshawar. The plants were raised at bare rooted nursery of Peshawar Sub Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Conservator of Forests Shafqat Munir said trees plantations was a continued charity and urged people to plant maximum saplings as they can during spring plantations campaign to make the province lush green.

He said challenges posed by climate change and global warming could be effectively tackled through massive afforestation in the province.

Shafqat Munir said the department had successfully planted over 1.20 billion trees during last five years under BTAP and additional one billion would be sown during next four years under 10BTAP in the province.

Meanwhile, free plants were also distributed among public and farmers at Batagram, Tapi Kala Miranshah road in Bannu and Paharpur DI Khan districts by the forest officers.

The Chief Conservator of Merged Areas along with DFO South Waziristan, Muhammad Saleem Marwat visited Ping plantation site consist on 100 hectare Tank and inspected tree plantation sites besides distributed free plants among farmers and masses.

They said massive plantations activities under 10 BTAP has been started in DI Khan Forest Division and great responsibilities rest on shoulders of forest department's officials to help farmers and general public to plant maximum saplings during spring campaign.

The Conservator of Forests Malakand west circle also visited 10BTAP nurseries and plantation sites and appreciated the staff performance. He directed field staff to ensure proper distribution of free plants among interested growers and farmers under transparent mechanism.

Chief Conservator of Forests Hazara Northern Forest Region-II, Azhar Ali Khan and Conservator Forest Lower Hazara Ijaz Qadir along with forest staff also distributed free plants among farmers and general public at Haripur district.

Earlier, Secretary Environment, Forest and Wildlife KP Shahidullah Khan also visited Hangu and planted a sapling at Jozara to formally kick off spring plantations campaign in KP.

He said plantations would also be carried out in mountains and additional one billion trees would be planted in KP during next four years under 10BTAP. He also inaugurated plantation on 213 kanal lands retrieved by the district administration at Union Council Karbogha.

The Secretary was informed about new plantation concept regarding afforstration of ornamental and precious plants on one to four kanals on vacant lands between cities to enhance beauty and landscape of the areas. Pine trees were planted in both these areas to facilitate tourists and visitors to enjoy natural beauty and spend some time under open sky with comfort.

The Secretary hinted of launching this project in other cities of the province. He said cooperation of people was imperative for success of afforstration campaigns. He directed forest officers to involve students, farmers, general public, NGOs, national institutions and others segment of the society in spring plantation campaign to achieve 10BTAP targets.