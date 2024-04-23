Open Menu

Forest Dept's Officer, Guard Terminated For Illegal Wheat Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Forest dept's officer, guard terminated for illegal wheat cultivation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) An officer and guard were terminated from the service with Range Officer of the Forest Department was suspended over illegal wheat cultivation on forest land, official source said.

As per detail, the occupation mafia cultivated wheat illegally at Deewan Shahpur, Moza Kothi Lal and the adjacent mozazs located in Doulat Pur situated at riverine area.

Secretary Forest Department South Punjab, Mudasser Wahid Malik took notice of the matter as it came to limelight in the media.

He constituted an enquiry committee which proved the crime in its finding report.

As a result, the Forest Officer, Jam Haider and the Guard, Yasir Gabool were served termination order with the Range Officer was suspended from the duty until further order.

The Secretary ordered the local Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to further hold inquiries to reach out depth of the matter.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner suspended three Patwaris and a Qanuongo for facilitating to acquire the land to hold cultivation of the wheat crop.

Two enquiry committees have been constituted under supervision of AC and DC of Alipur to fix the criminals involved into the illegal activity, it's said.

Related Topics

Punjab Alipur Shahpur Criminals Media From Wheat

Recent Stories

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

1 minute ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

33 minutes ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

1 hour ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

14 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

14 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

14 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

14 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan