Forest Dept's Officer, Guard Terminated For Illegal Wheat Cultivation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 11:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) An officer and guard were terminated from the service with Range Officer of the Forest Department was suspended over illegal wheat cultivation on forest land, official source said.
As per detail, the occupation mafia cultivated wheat illegally at Deewan Shahpur, Moza Kothi Lal and the adjacent mozazs located in Doulat Pur situated at riverine area.
Secretary Forest Department South Punjab, Mudasser Wahid Malik took notice of the matter as it came to limelight in the media.
He constituted an enquiry committee which proved the crime in its finding report.
As a result, the Forest Officer, Jam Haider and the Guard, Yasir Gabool were served termination order with the Range Officer was suspended from the duty until further order.
The Secretary ordered the local Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to further hold inquiries to reach out depth of the matter.
Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner suspended three Patwaris and a Qanuongo for facilitating to acquire the land to hold cultivation of the wheat crop.
Two enquiry committees have been constituted under supervision of AC and DC of Alipur to fix the criminals involved into the illegal activity, it's said.
Recent Stories
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office1 minute ago
-
FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 129,800 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
Police foils attempt of oil smuggling10 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting over vote registration10 minutes ago
-
Child killed as a pistol goes off accidentally20 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner30 minutes ago
-
RPO decides 3758 appeals of officials in 14 months30 minutes ago
-
Shehryar Gul Memon assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner30 minutes ago
-
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases33 minutes ago
-
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum1 hour ago
-
Govt focuses on economic stability for country’s development: MNA1 hour ago