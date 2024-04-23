MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) An officer and guard were terminated from the service with Range Officer of the Forest Department was suspended over illegal wheat cultivation on forest land, official source said.

As per detail, the occupation mafia cultivated wheat illegally at Deewan Shahpur, Moza Kothi Lal and the adjacent mozazs located in Doulat Pur situated at riverine area.

Secretary Forest Department South Punjab, Mudasser Wahid Malik took notice of the matter as it came to limelight in the media.

He constituted an enquiry committee which proved the crime in its finding report.

As a result, the Forest Officer, Jam Haider and the Guard, Yasir Gabool were served termination order with the Range Officer was suspended from the duty until further order.

The Secretary ordered the local Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to further hold inquiries to reach out depth of the matter.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner suspended three Patwaris and a Qanuongo for facilitating to acquire the land to hold cultivation of the wheat crop.

Two enquiry committees have been constituted under supervision of AC and DC of Alipur to fix the criminals involved into the illegal activity, it's said.