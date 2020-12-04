Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik passes away

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that former judge Arshad Malik was ill for last two days due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) Former Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik died of Covid-19 on Friday.

He was 55.

The sources said that he was ill for last two days and taken to a hospital for treatment. But he could not get well and died. He was survived by two sons and two daughters.

The former judge was fighting the case before Pujab Subordinate Judiciary Tribunal questioning termination of his services by the Lahore High Court’s administration committee on the basis of professional misconduct.

On August 6, 2020, LHC issued a notification regarding his removal from service.

The former judge had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in one reference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and acquitted him in another case. On July 3, 2020, The court’s administrative committee led by Chief Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan gave approval of his removal after he was found guilty of professional misconduct.

The ex-judge was proceeded against under Punjab Civil Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules 1990 for misconduct charges against him.

However, Arshad Malik had argued in his appeal that the administration committee approved his termination from service even though facts did not warrant such an action. He refused professional misconduct on his part. He pleaded the tribunal to declare committee’s decision as null and void and restore him.

On other hand PML-N had also accused Arshad Malik of convicting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under pressure.

However, the judge had said that he was blackmailed by PML-N Supporters. He had acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference.

Last year in July, Maryam Nawaz had shown recorded video clips of Arshad Malik at a press conference, saying that Arshad Maliked to PML-N worker Nasir Butt that he convicted Nawaz Sharif unjustly. She said that the judge had admitted before the party worker that he was he under pressure.