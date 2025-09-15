Open Menu

Four Arrested For Online Gambling

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Four arrested for online gambling

Naulakha police here on Monday arrested four people involved in online gambling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Naulakha police here on Monday arrested four people involved in online gambling.

The accused were engaged in betting on online matches.

During the raid, Rs26,000 in cash, 6 mobile phones, a laptop, 2 LCDs, 18 PTCL sets and other records were recovered.

The arrested accused include Zubair alias Babla, Sajjad alias Gago, Ayaz and Imran. SP City Bilal Ahmed congratulated the police team and SHO Naulakha for the successful operation.

Recent Stories

CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 inte ..

CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago
 Senate body deliberates on critical matters of nat ..

Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..

27 seconds ago
 Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Po ..

Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect

28 seconds ago
 Training programs imperative to enhance employee e ..

Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..

29 seconds ago
 Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex- ..

Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match se ..

Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series

5 minutes ago
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

44 minutes ago
 Four arrested for online gambling

Four arrested for online gambling

5 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturer ..

All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfi ..

5 minutes ago
 PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

5 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan