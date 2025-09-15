Four Arrested For Online Gambling
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Naulakha police here on Monday arrested four people involved in online gambling.
The accused were engaged in betting on online matches.
During the raid, Rs26,000 in cash, 6 mobile phones, a laptop, 2 LCDs, 18 PTCL sets and other records were recovered.
The arrested accused include Zubair alias Babla, Sajjad alias Gago, Ayaz and Imran. SP City Bilal Ahmed congratulated the police team and SHO Naulakha for the successful operation.
