Open Menu

Two Proclaimed Offender Brothers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A crackdown against proclaimed offenders is underway under the instructions of DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza.

Sources at Mustafa Abad police station reported that two brothers, wanted in 13 cases including murder, have been arrested.

According to the police, one brother was absconding in two cases, while the other was evading arrest in 11 cases involving murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

The accused had gone into hiding after killing a citizen over an old enmity. DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza stated that the accused will face strict punishment through a strong police prosecution partnership.

Recent Stories

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

31 minutes ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

31 minutes ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

46 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

1 hour ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

2 hours ago
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan