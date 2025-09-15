Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A crackdown against proclaimed offenders is underway under the instructions of DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza.

Sources at Mustafa Abad police station reported that two brothers, wanted in 13 cases including murder, have been arrested.

According to the police, one brother was absconding in two cases, while the other was evading arrest in 11 cases involving murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

The accused had gone into hiding after killing a citizen over an old enmity. DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza stated that the accused will face strict punishment through a strong police prosecution partnership.