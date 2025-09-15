Open Menu

All Pakistan Bed-sheet And Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Satisfied Over Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM

All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfied over growth

All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Central Chairman Imran Mehmood has expressed satisfaction over the growth and contribution of textile sector in overall national exports and demanded that government should facilitate and resolve its issues with a focus on small and medium enterprises (SME) sector

Quoting figures, he said that textile exports touched mark of USD 321 billion during the month of July and August 2025. “It showed strong 10% growth over Fiscal Year 2025 and accounting for near 63% of Pakistan’s total exports”, he said and added that this segment has huge potential to give a quantum jump to national exports, hence the government should give due priority to textile sector.

He also underlined the importance and potential of SME sector and demanded that the challenges faced by it must be resolved to give a push to the overall exports to USD 100 billion.

He said that government and particularly State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should divert maximum finances to this sector to enhance its production and quantity.

He also welcomed zero percent mark up on “CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance” scheme and demanded that a major chunk allocated for it should be reserved for SME sector.

