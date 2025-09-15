- Home
- Business
- News
- All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfied over growth
All Pakistan Bed-sheet And Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Satisfied Over Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Central Chairman Imran Mehmood has expressed satisfaction over the growth and contribution of textile sector in overall national exports and demanded that government should facilitate and resolve its issues with a focus on small and medium enterprises (SME) sector
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Central Chairman Imran Mehmood has expressed satisfaction over the growth and contribution of textile sector in overall national exports and demanded that government should facilitate and resolve its issues with a focus on small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.
Quoting figures, he said that textile exports touched mark of USD 321 billion during the month of July and August 2025. “It showed strong 10% growth over Fiscal Year 2025 and accounting for near 63% of Pakistan’s total exports”, he said and added that this segment has huge potential to give a quantum jump to national exports, hence the government should give due priority to textile sector.
He also underlined the importance and potential of SME sector and demanded that the challenges faced by it must be resolved to give a push to the overall exports to USD 100 billion.
He said that government and particularly State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should divert maximum finances to this sector to enhance its production and quantity.
He also welcomed zero percent mark up on “CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance” scheme and demanded that a major chunk allocated for it should be reserved for SME sector.
Recent Stories
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Four arrested for online gambling
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfi ..
PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidance on finding dormant insuranc ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister meets Iranian Minister fpr Road & Urban Development26 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfied over growth3 minutes ago
-
Major crimes drop by 33%, Faisalabad to be made crime-free: RPO2 hours ago
-
DC order speedy completion of WASA development schemes3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 944 points15 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar15 minutes ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 386,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Poland vow to deepen bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO Abbottabad urges taxpayers to file returns, sets 7 billion targets for Septem ..6 hours ago
-
Australian HC visits Dawlance Service Centre5 minutes ago
-
22nd meeting of JEC between Pakistan Iran inaugurated at Tehran6 hours ago