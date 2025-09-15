Open Menu

PCB Conducts Workshop For Regional Coaches In City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM

PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday conducted a day-long workshop for coaches from six regions at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday conducted a day-long workshop for coaches from six regions at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre.

The participants of the workshop included coaches from Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Karachi, Larkana, Multan and Rawalpindi Regions.

Another set of regional coaches will undergo on 20 September at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan.

The workshop was led by National Cricket Academy’s Head of Coach Education and Development Shahid Aslam, while member Men’s and Women’s Selection Committee and head of Hanif Mohammad HPC Asad Shafiq and head coach HPC Azam Khan assisted him.

The intensive workshop was divided into three parts which comprised of lectures on the challenges faced by coaches, coaching theories, performing under pressure, use of Technology and Data science in coaching and a dedicated skills session followed by a feedback session.

The PCB has scheduled these workshops on rest days during the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy to keep a track of the development of coaches with the onset of the domestic cricket season 2025-26.

Recent Stories

CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 inte ..

CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad

27 seconds ago
 Senate body deliberates on critical matters of nat ..

Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..

28 seconds ago
 Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Po ..

Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect

29 seconds ago
 Training programs imperative to enhance employee e ..

Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..

30 seconds ago
 Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex- ..

Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match se ..

Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series

5 minutes ago
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

44 minutes ago
 Four arrested for online gambling

Four arrested for online gambling

5 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturer ..

All Pakistan Bed-sheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) satisfi ..

5 minutes ago
 PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city

5 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports