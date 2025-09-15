PCB Conducts Workshop For Regional Coaches In City
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday conducted a day-long workshop for coaches from six regions at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre
The participants of the workshop included coaches from Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Karachi, Larkana, Multan and Rawalpindi Regions.
Another set of regional coaches will undergo on 20 September at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan.
The workshop was led by National Cricket Academy’s Head of Coach Education and Development Shahid Aslam, while member Men’s and Women’s Selection Committee and head of Hanif Mohammad HPC Asad Shafiq and head coach HPC Azam Khan assisted him.
The intensive workshop was divided into three parts which comprised of lectures on the challenges faced by coaches, coaching theories, performing under pressure, use of Technology and Data science in coaching and a dedicated skills session followed by a feedback session.
The PCB has scheduled these workshops on rest days during the ongoing Hanif Mohammad Trophy to keep a track of the development of coaches with the onset of the domestic cricket season 2025-26.
