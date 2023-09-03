Four arrested in search operation, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Kohat Police arrested 4 accused in a search and strike operation on Sunday.

The Police recovered weapons from their possession, including 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 8 chargers and hundreds of cartridges.

The arrested accused ware identified as Ahsan Khan, Nasrullah Khan, Asim and Mehmood, all residents of Jangal Khel.

The operation was led by DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan along with a police force. Cases have been registered against the arrested armed criminals in Jangal Khel Police Station.