Open Menu

Four Arrested In Search Operation, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Four arrested in search operation, weapons recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Kohat Police arrested 4 accused in a search and strike operation on Sunday.

The Police recovered weapons from their possession, including 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 8 chargers and hundreds of cartridges.

The arrested accused ware identified as Ahsan Khan, Nasrullah Khan, Asim and Mehmood, all residents of Jangal Khel.

The operation was led by DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan along with a police force. Cases have been registered against the arrested armed criminals in Jangal Khel Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat Ahsan Khan Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

56 minutes ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

3 hours ago
Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

3 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

3 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

4 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan