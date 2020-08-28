UrduPoint.com
Four Dead 12 Injured During Rain In Swat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:52 PM

Rescue 1122 teams recovered four dead bodies and rescued12 injured on Friday after many people and houses were swept away in flash floods in Shahgaram and Tareet areas of Madian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 teams recovered four dead bodies and rescued12 injured on Friday after many people and houses were swept away in flash floods in Shahgaram and Tareet areas of Madian.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman due to floods in Shahgram, the rescue operation continued last night.

He said that12 people rescued last night and shifted them to Madinah hospital adding several people were reported missing due to floods.

He said rescue teams are still searching the missing at various places in Swat river since morning and Rescue 1122 divers retrieve bodies of two more unidentified children from the river.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that at least eight people were killed and more than 10 others were injured after flash floods hit Shagram and Teerat area of Madian, .

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Secretary Relief and Director General PDMA immediately left for the affected area to review the relief activities.

Rescue teams and volunteers of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) set up emergency operating center and launched a relief operation, providing affected families with relief items.

