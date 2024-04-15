Four die as roof collapse in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) At least four people of the same family including women and children were killed and six others injured when roof of a room, collapsed due to heavy downpour in Shin Drang area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the unfortunate incident occurred near Abaseen school in Shin Drang where the roof of a room of Abdur Razzaq's house collapsed during heavy rain.

Soon after receiving information rescue teams reached the site and started their operation. Rescue officials retrieved all the people from the rubble and shifted them to hospital where four of them succumbed to injuries. The treatment of six injured was underway at the hospital.

The dead included two girls, a woman and a 14-year-old boy named Ibrar, son of Munawar Shah.