UrduPoint.com

Four Drug Dealers, Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Police arrested four alleged illegal arm holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, said police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested four alleged illegal arm holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, said police spokesman.

According to details, the Pirwadhi Police recovered a 30 bore pistol from Abdul Rahman and recovered 600 grams of hashish from Shahab.

Similarly, the Chontra Police held Wasim and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Morgah Police recovered 160 grams of hashish from Fahad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused arrested and started further investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against such elements.

Also, the Rawalpindi police arrested 39 professional beggars during crackdown. According to the police spokesman, the professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

11 minutes ago
 DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievan ..

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

3 minutes ago
 Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 2 ..

Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 25

3 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

4 minutes ago
 Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by C ..

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone - Russia ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.