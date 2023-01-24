Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Police arrested four alleged illegal arm holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, said police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested four alleged illegal arm holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, said police spokesman.

According to details, the Pirwadhi Police recovered a 30 bore pistol from Abdul Rahman and recovered 600 grams of hashish from Shahab.

Similarly, the Chontra Police held Wasim and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Morgah Police recovered 160 grams of hashish from Fahad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused arrested and started further investigation.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against such elements.

Also, the Rawalpindi police arrested 39 professional beggars during crackdown. According to the police spokesman, the professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.