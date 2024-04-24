Four Factory Workers Injured In Boiler Explosion Died
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Four out of 12 factory workers who were injured in a steam boiler explosion in a cloth factory
died during treatment at the Allied Hospital.
One worker, Waseem, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night while three others- Mustansar,
Suleman and Zunair Rasheed- died on Wednesday.
They had suffered burn injuries on Sunday last when a boiler of the cloth dying factory
on Sargodha Road blasted and they were under treatment at the Allied Hospital.
Eight injured workers are still under treatment at the hospital.
Sargodha Road police had registered a case and started proceedings. However, no arrest
has been made so far, police said.
