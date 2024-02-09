Open Menu

Four Martyred Policemen Of DI Khan Attack Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayer of four policemen martyred in Dera Ismail Khan’s terrorist attack was offered at their native villages here on Friday.

The Nimaz-e-Janaza of the martyred Sub-Inspector, Sultan Yousuf was offered at the ancestral village Kambatt in Lal Qilla, while, the funeral prayer of the martyred constable, Muhammad Sabir was held at Amlook Darra, Talash.

The Nimaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Ali Muhammad was offered in Badwan and the funeral prayer of martyred constable Israr Ahmad was offered at the stral graveyard in Bandagai area of Talash.

District Police Officer, Lower Dir, Ziauddin Ahmad, DSPs Circle, DPS Headquarters, SP Elite Force, police officers, fficials and a large number of the area people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred policemen.

Smartly turned-out contingents of police presented salutes to the coffins of the martyrs while police officers laid wreaths at their graves. The DPO and police officers offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

DPO Ziauddin Ahmad said our martyred policemen rendered their lives for the cause of peace and security of the motherland. He said the children of the martyred were like our own children and the department will not leave the families of martyrs alone in this critical time.

