Four medical stores sealed, six salesmen arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi along with drug inspectors Muhammad Zeeshah and Madiha Anjum on Friday inspected medical stores at University Road here.

During the operation drug samples from medical stores were inspected however a medical store named Irfan Medicos was sealed for not having the right DSL.

Some other medical stores including Sadiq Medical Center, City Medicos, Imran Medicos and Makka Medicos were also found guilty of selling unregistered medicines, using poor packing material and allowing unauthorized salesmen.

The inspection team arrested 6 owners of the unregistered medical stores and sealed three other stores.

Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi said legal action would be initiated against the arrested medical store owners and salesmen. She further said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives or people and no leniency would be shown in this regard.