UrduPoint.com

Four Medical Stores Sealed, Six Salesmen Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Four medical stores sealed, six salesmen arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi along with drug inspectors Muhammad Zeeshah and Madiha Anjum on Friday inspected medical stores at University Road here.

During the operation drug samples from medical stores were inspected however a medical store named Irfan Medicos was sealed for not having the right DSL.

Some other medical stores including Sadiq Medical Center, City Medicos, Imran Medicos and Makka Medicos were also found guilty of selling unregistered medicines, using poor packing material and allowing unauthorized salesmen.

The inspection team arrested 6 owners of the unregistered medical stores and sealed three other stores.

Assistant Commissioner Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi said legal action would be initiated against the arrested medical store owners and salesmen. She further said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives or people and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road From Dsl

Recent Stories

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of CO ..

Emirati Engineer named UAE Liaison on behalf of COP28 Presidency at United Natio ..

17 minutes ago
 International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

2 hours ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

5 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.