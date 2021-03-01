UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Covid-19 Positive Case Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Four more Covid-19 positive case surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :About 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19049 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 582155 people were screened for the virus till Feb 28 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 18749 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

2 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

2 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

3 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

3 hours ago

FAB shareholders approve cash dividends of AED8.08 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.