Four power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught

four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Monday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas

of the district and caught 04 accused involved in electricity theft from main

lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 244,094 on alleged pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.