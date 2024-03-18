Four Power Pilferers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught
four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Monday.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas
of the district and caught 04 accused involved in electricity theft from main
lines and meter tampering.
The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 244,094 on alleged pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against the accused.
