Open Menu

Four Power Pilferes Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Four power pilferes booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 132,678 on pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

8 minutes ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

4 hours ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

17 hours ago
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

17 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

18 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

18 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

18 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan