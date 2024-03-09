Four Power Pilferes Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams caught four power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.
According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught four accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 132,678 on pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against pilferers.
