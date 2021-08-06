UrduPoint.com

Free Treatment, Diagnosis Services Being Provided To Citizens : Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Free treatment, diagnosis services being provided to citizens : Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said free treatment and diagnosis services are being provided to the citizens in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said free treatment and diagnosis services are being provided to the citizens in the province.

She expressed these views in a meeting with a two-member delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss the way forward for control of HIV/AIDS in the province.

She said that the Punjab AIDS Control Programme under the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department was facilitating HIV/AIDs patients.

She said that screening of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis and TB patients was being gradually scaled up in the province. Stressing on importance of awareness on HIV/AIDs, the minister said that an FM Radio was being launched in the province to create awareness about the diseases.

"The progress of all vertical programs is being monitored regularly, "she said.

The minister informed the delegation that the Punjab government was making all out efforts to battle corona and vaccination had been gradually increased.

"We are ensuring compliance with SOPs as well, " she added.

Resident representative of UNDP Aliona Nikolita appreciated the measures taken by the government to control the pandemic and control HIV/AIDS.

The delegation comprised Resident Representative UNDP Aliona Nikolita and Assistant resident representative Amir Khan Goraya. Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr Salman Shahid was also present.

