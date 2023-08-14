Freedom is great blessing, its protection collective task: DC Duki

Deputy Commissioner Duki Mehran Baloch on Monday said that freedom is a great blessing and its protection is our collective and national responsibility

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki Mehran Baloch on Monday said that freedom is a great blessing and its protection is our collective and national responsibility.

The value and price of freedom should be asked from the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine who are victims of oppression by India and Israel, the young generation should remember that if today we are breathing in a free country, it is because of those martyrs who had sacrificed their precious lives for our future, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of hoisting nation flag in Duki to celebrate the 76 Independence Day. The district officer was also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that while celebrating the independence, we should pledge that we would make every possible effort for the development of Pakistan.

The integrity of the beloved country will never be compromised and when the time comes, the Pakistan Army, Police and law enforcement agencies will stand side by side, he mentioned.

He said that we could pledge that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for our country because the blood of millions of martyrs is included in the foundations of Pakistan and Muslims made countless sacrifices for an independent state.

He said that history is a witness even when the train from India reached Lahore full of dead bodies of Muslims, the Muslims here provided protection to the Hindus and people of other religions living in Pakistan.

He said that atrocities are being committed on Muslims in India even today, Occupied Kashmir is also one of the stories of atrocities in India.

Today, when we see Indian brutality in Occupied Kashmir, we realize that freedom is a blessing, he said.

He said that we could never take away the favor that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has done to us, but we would make Pakistan Jinnah's Pakistan and satisfy the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.