French Delegation Visits Alhamra
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A delegation from France, comprising Michel Goulpie and Guy-Alain LAFONT de SENTENAC, visited the Alhamra Arts Centre and Alhamra Art Museum to explore cultural treasures of Lahore.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, accompanied by Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, warmly welcomed the guests.
The French delegates embarked on a tour of the Alhamra’s Complex, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of art and heritage. From the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts to the Alhamra Art Gallery and the Alhamra Art Museum, they marveled at the diverse artistic expressions that adorn the city's cultural landscape.
During their visit, the Alhamra chairman highlighted the council's commitment to promote cultural exchanges and fostering mutual understanding between nations.
He emphasised the significance of art in transcending borders and building bridges between diverse cultures.
The delegation expressed admiration for the exquisite masterpieces housed within the Alhamra Art Museum, reflecting on the vibrant cultural heritage of Punjab. They also lauded the efforts of the Alhamra Arts Council in preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich artistic legacy.
The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing a shared desire to strengthen cultural ties and facilitate further collaboration in the future. The delegation departed with a newfound appreciation for Lahore's cultural vibrancy and a deepened understanding of its artistic heritage.
