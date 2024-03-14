Open Menu

French Delegation Visits Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

French delegation visits Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A delegation from France, comprising Michel Goulpie and Guy-Alain LAFONT de SENTENAC, visited the Alhamra Arts Centre and Alhamra Art Museum to explore cultural treasures of Lahore.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, accompanied by Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, warmly welcomed the guests.

The French delegates embarked on a tour of the Alhamra’s Complex, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of art and heritage. From the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts to the Alhamra Art Gallery and the Alhamra Art Museum, they marveled at the diverse artistic expressions that adorn the city's cultural landscape.

During their visit, the Alhamra chairman highlighted the council's commitment to promote cultural exchanges and fostering mutual understanding between nations.

He emphasised the significance of art in transcending borders and building bridges between diverse cultures.

The delegation expressed admiration for the exquisite masterpieces housed within the Alhamra Art Museum, reflecting on the vibrant cultural heritage of Punjab. They also lauded the efforts of the Alhamra Arts Council in preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich artistic legacy.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing a shared desire to strengthen cultural ties and facilitate further collaboration in the future. The delegation departed with a newfound appreciation for Lahore's cultural vibrancy and a deepened understanding of its artistic heritage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab France Visit From

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

1 hour ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

1 hour ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

1 hour ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan