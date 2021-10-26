(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of mother of Abdul Hai Khan Dasti, Provincial Advisor for Agriculture, who had passed away yesterday, was offered at Eid Gah on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza, DPO Hassan Iqbal, Provincial Minister for food Noman Langarial, Provincial Advisor Rafaqat Gilani, Vice Chancellor Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Rao Muhammad Asif, MNA Irshad Ahmad Khan Sial, former IG Ayub Qureshi, Chairman Municipal Committee Akram Khan Chandia, Vice Chairman Sheikh Babar, Former MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti, Malik Nadeem Dogar, Imtiaz Ali Qureshi, Abdul Hussain Turgar, Former MPA Imran Qureshi, DSP Azmat Khan Garmani, Azam Baloch, AB Mujahid, Qasim Hinjra, Ajmal Khan Chandia, District Bar President Abdul Qayyum Khan Dasti, former UC chairman Manzoor Hussain Chhajra, Munir Barvi, Hassan Maghis, director Agriculture Abid Hussain, deputy director Dr Shaukat Ali Abid and a large number of civil society representatives, dignitaries of the area attended the funeral which was led by Mufti Abdul Ghafoor.

The deceased was buried in her ancestral graveyard at Dastiwala.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar held condolence on telephone to Sardar Abdul Hai Khan Dasti.

They expressed grief and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant her paradise and patience to the grieved family.