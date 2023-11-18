Open Menu

Funeral Prayers Of Former Speaker NA Offered In Central Village Rehana Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Funeral prayers of former Speaker NA offered in central village Rehana Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer of the former Speaker and ex-Federal Minister Gohar Ayub Khan on Saturday offered in his ancestral village Rehana.

The funeral saw the attendance of notable figures from local community circles and political leaders, paying their respects to the departed soul.

Among those present were former MNA Asad Umar, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, Saranjam Khan, Salim Saifullah, former MPA Justice (R) Qazi Muhammad Asad, former MNA Sardar Mushtaq, former MPA Amar Siddique and Justice Athar Minallah.

The funeral prayers were held in the ancestral village of Rehana, marking a significant moment of farewell for Gohar Ayub Khan, who served as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Following the conclusion of the funeral participants expressed their heartfelt condolences.

A considerable number of residents from Haripur and surrounding areas joined the ceremony, offering prayers for the departed soul and expressing their collective grief for the loss.

Related Topics

National Assembly Asad Umar Gohar Ayub Khan Haripur Prayer From Raja Zafar Ul Haq

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

4 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

5 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

5 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

5 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

8 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan