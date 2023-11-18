Funeral prayers of former Speaker NA offered in central village Rehana Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayer of the former Speaker and ex-Federal Minister Gohar Ayub Khan on Saturday offered in his ancestral village Rehana.

The funeral saw the attendance of notable figures from local community circles and political leaders, paying their respects to the departed soul.

Among those present were former MNA Asad Umar, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, Saranjam Khan, Salim Saifullah, former MPA Justice (R) Qazi Muhammad Asad, former MNA Sardar Mushtaq, former MPA Amar Siddique and Justice Athar Minallah.

The funeral prayers were held in the ancestral village of Rehana, marking a significant moment of farewell for Gohar Ayub Khan, who served as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Following the conclusion of the funeral participants expressed their heartfelt condolences.

A considerable number of residents from Haripur and surrounding areas joined the ceremony, offering prayers for the departed soul and expressing their collective grief for the loss.