Funeral prayers of martyred constable held

LAHORE, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) ::The funeral prayers of martyred Constable Muhammad Qaisar was offered at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, SSPs, divisional SPs and a large number of police officials attended the funeral prayer.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the departed soul of Shaheed constable. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to the martyred constable.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers laid floral wreath on the coffin of the Shaheed constable.

Later, the body of martyred constable was departed for burial to his native village Chah Tamoli Manga Mandi with complete police protocol.

The IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar met the brothers and other family members of shaheed constable and assured them complete cooperation from Punjab police in all respect.

The IGP said that sacrifices and martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore police was an expression of their commitment to their duty that each and every Jawan of Lahore police was ready to sacrifice life for the protection of life and property of people.

He said that constable Qaisar had become the 319th shaheed of Lahore police.

He said that special teams had been constituted to trace out the culprits.