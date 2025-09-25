Future of Pakistan belongs to its youth: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The National Youth Summit 2025 was held on Thursday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad.

The event was organized by Act International in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) under the theme “Youth Action, Global Impact.”

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, while addressing the summit as chief guest, said that Pakistan’s progress and global standing depend on the strength and determination of its youth.

He declared that “We must provide our youth an environment where their future can flourish as the future of Pakistan, and indeed the world, belongs to its youth.”

He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government is utilizing all available resources for youth empowerment. He lauded the participation of young leaders from across Pakistan — including Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan — and praised their determination, calling it “commendable.”

Highlighting the govt’s commitment to merit, Mashhood recalled that in the past the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif eliminated the “booti mafia” and nepotism culture in Punjab, enabling talented students to succeed. “A girl from Yazman topped her exams despite being the first in her family to study beyond matriculation.

This is what happens when a fair system supports talent,” he noted.

He further underlined Pakistan’s recognition on the international stage, referring to the recent defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. “This is a positive development, and protecting Saudi Arabia is now our responsibility,” he remarked.

The summit featured a Training of Trainers (ToT) supported by UNFPA and Canada, where 92 members of the National Youth Council were trained in leadership, climate action, health, and gender equality. Sessions also included a debate on “Climate Justice and Resilience,” a panel on “Life Skills and Reproductive Health education,” and creative performances highlighting youth aspirations.

Mubashir Banuri, CEO of Act International, shared that his organization has reached over 4.6 million individuals, trained 3,000 teachers, supported 34,000 youth through helplines, and empowered 1,100 transgender individuals through life skills initiatives. He stressed that youth are the true guarantors of a sustainable future.

Concluding his address, Rana Mashhood urged all stakeholders to channel the energy of Pakistan’s youth into nation-building. “Pakistan’s youth are not just participants in the nation’s journey — they are its driving force, ready to lead globally,” he said.