HPV Vaccination Awareness Seminar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

HPV vaccination awareness seminar held

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) An awareness seminar on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign was held at Government MB Girls High School, Lalamusa, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Gujrat Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim.

A large number of parents participated in the event.

Deputy District Health Officer Kharian Dr. Waheed Kamran, school Principal Samina Asghar, and District Focal Person Ismail Chadhar addressed the seminar, stressing the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing cervical cancer.

Speakers urged parents to ensure timely vaccination of their daughters to safeguard them from life-threatening diseases.

