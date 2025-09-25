Port Qasim Authority marks world maritime day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) observed World Maritime Day on Thursday with a ceremony highlighting the importance of sustainable shipping and maritime safety under this year’s theme “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.”

The event brought together industry stakeholders, policymakers, and experts to discuss developments and challenges in the maritime sector. Rear Admiral (R) Syed Moazzam Ilyas HI(M), Chairman PQA, hoisted the National and IMO flags to the tune of the national anthem, followed by an inaugural address and the official IMO message.

In his remarks, the chairman said PQA has launched strategic initiatives to maximize the port’s potential by improving operational performance and strengthening its role in regional maritime trade. He added that projects are underway to enhance hinterland connectivity, construct additional multipurpose berths, expand capacity, and adopt new technologies to modernize port operations. Efforts to improve the logistics supply chain and promote greener shipping are also part of the plan.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of PQA’s commitment to safe, secure, and sustainable shipping.