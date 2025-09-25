Rescue 1122 Shifts 24,000 Flood Stranded People To Safer Places
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams were active in flood-affected areas of tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala, working round the clock to assist residents and shifted 24,942I people to safer areas so far.
Transportation efforts were ongoing in key locations including Jalalpur Dua Chowk, Bahadurpur, Nooraja Bhutta, and Basti Kanho.
In the past 24 hours, no evacuations were recorded in Jalalpur Pirwala, although 150 transportation cases were reported. Meanwhile, no animal rescue operations took place during this period.
A total of 24,942I people, 6,376 transportation cases and 5,114 animals have been safely shifted to safer places so far.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the evacuation process in Jalalpur Pirwala has been completed. Presently, teams were focusing solely on transportation operations. Rescue personnel, equipped with boats and necessary safety measures, were prioritizing the safe transfer of children, women, and the elderly.
Rescue 1122 assured the public that during this difficult times, no one would be left behind.
