Installation Of Electric Charging Stations In Commercial Areas Allowed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has allowed the installation of electric charging stations in declared commercial areas.

According to official sources, the Punjab government has also lifted the ban on the installation of petrol pumps and electric charging stations by the District Design Committee.

Likewise, petrol pumps will also be allowed to be installed in commercial areas without the approval of the District Design Committee.

The Local Government Department has amended the rules for installing petrol pumps.

