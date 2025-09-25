Floodwater causing difficulties for victims in returning home

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) People in Punjab have not been able to cope with the worst floods in history. Water is still standing in many areas. Water stagnation is delaying restoration. Roads have not been completely restored in many areas, due to which the victims are facing difficulties in returning to their homes.

On the other hand, the situation of rivers in Punjab has returned to normal, but many districts are still affected by floodwaters. In Jalalpur Pirwala, 5 bodies were found after the floodwaters receded, while in Kabirwala, the water of the Ravi and Chenab rivers started receding from the settlements.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division here, after several weeks, the water level in the Sutlej River also decreased. The flow of water at Ganda Singh Wala and Head Sulemanki has returned to normal. Only low-level flood remains at Head islam, however, the water level here too is decreasing.

Likewise, the flood situation disaster still persists in several villages located across the rivers in the province, that have been submerged, and the process of relocating the residents of these villages is underway.

Hundreds of houses and crops standing on thousands of acres in Ahmedpur East and Uch Sharif have been submerged. Mango and other gardens, educational institutions, roads and other infrastructure have been severely damaged.

After the water level receding, cracks in places are being closed by the authorities. However, flood victims are facing difficulties in returning due to non-restoration of roads. There are difficulties in obtaining food items in flood-affected areas, however government is making best efforts in providing food to the people there.

Furthermore, it has also become difficult for flood victims to get fodder for their livestock due to standing flood water. Due to the collapse of their houses, many victims are facing difficulties. The victims have demanded the provision of more food, rations and provision of shelter and fodder for their animals.