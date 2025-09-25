Federal Ombudsman open court promises resolution of public issues

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) An open court was organised in Alipur under the auspices of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, presided over by Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Khan Mahay.

On this occasion, citizens presented their complaints regarding electricity, gas, NADRA, passports, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and other federal institutions.

The Federal Ombudsman took immediate notice of the citizens’ complaints and issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned departments. He emphasized that if any citizen faces difficulties in availing services from federal institutions on merit or experiences unnecessary delays, they should promptly approach the Federal Ombudsman’s office. He further stressed that for the convenience and quick relief of the public, open courts and the Outreach Complaint Resolution Mechanism were being conducted across the country to resolve citizens’ grievances at their doorstep.

A large number of citizens attended the open court and presented their issues, which were promptly addressed. The Federal Ombudsman instructed officials of federal institutions to facilitate the public and ensure maximum cooperation.

While specifically referring to Alipur’s flood-affected tehsil, he directed federal institutions to extend special assistance for the rehabilitation of the victims. He noted that due to the destruction caused by floods, many citizens had lost their identity cards and essential official documents; therefore, affected individuals should be given priority in the restoration of their documents.

The Federal Ombudsman assured the public that all available resources would be utilized to resolve their issues and ensure the provision of transparent and effective services by federal institutions.