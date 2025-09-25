FDA increases tests rates of various materials at its lab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has increased rates of various materials’ tests from 50 to 100 per cent by equipping its material testing laboratory with modern technology.

This was told in a briefing given to the Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here on Thursday.

Director Inspection Asim Mahmood gave details about the performance of the material testing laboratory.

He said that the latest instruments have been installed in the lab and expert staff has been deployed there.

The Director Inspection said that government and private institutions or construction contractors can get their material tested at the FDA material testing laboratory, however, in the current circumstances, due to the increase in the prices of chemicals and other expenses, it has become inevitable to increase the prices of tests.

The Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the lab directed that the records of analytical reports of material should be preserved and organized.

He also emphasized on conducting refresher courses based on the latest knowledge in the relevant field to increase the capacity of the technical staff of the laboratory.