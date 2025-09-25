Open Menu

FDA Increases Tests Rates Of Various Materials At Its Lab

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FDA increases tests rates of various materials at its lab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has increased rates of various materials’ tests from 50 to 100 per cent by equipping its material testing laboratory with modern technology.

This was told in a briefing given to the Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here on Thursday.

Director Inspection Asim Mahmood gave details about the performance of the material testing laboratory.

He said that the latest instruments have been installed in the lab and expert staff has been deployed there.

The Director Inspection said that government and private institutions or construction contractors can get their material tested at the FDA material testing laboratory, however, in the current circumstances, due to the increase in the prices of chemicals and other expenses, it has become inevitable to increase the prices of tests.

The Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the lab directed that the records of analytical reports of material should be preserved and organized.

He also emphasized on conducting refresher courses based on the latest knowledge in the relevant field to increase the capacity of the technical staff of the laboratory.

Recent Stories

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

12 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

42 minutes ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

1 hour ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

1 hour ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

2 hours ago
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

2 hours ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan