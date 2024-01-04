Open Menu

FUUAST Organizes Awareness Seminar On Drugs & Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

FUUAST organizes awareness seminar on drugs & crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Federal urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUAST) has organized a seminar for creating awareness among students about various kind of drugs and crimes, suggesting steps for their prevention and elimination from the society.

The seminar was organized here by the International Relations Department of Federal Urdu University and Islamabad Police.

Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, DIG Safe City and Traffic Police Islamabad along with his team attended the event as chief guest.

Dr. Ehtishamul Haq, In-charge Islamabad Campus, Mohammad Aleem Raza Additional Registrar and Dr. Uzma Siraj, President, Department of International Relations welcomed the distinguished guests.

The function was organized in the university auditorium in which a large number of students participated.

DIG Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, told the students that IG Islamabad has issued special instructions that the Capital Police in various educational institutions should inform the students about social crimes and drugs and their prevention.

He further said that awareness will also be given to students about the actions of Islamabad Police.

During his address, the chief guest gave many important information including various types of crimes, police strategy to prevent crimes with the help of modern technology, use of safe city cameras, and data of previous years.

Various questions were also asked by the students about the role and performance of Islamabad Police in the current situation, which were answered in detail by Mr. Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, DIG.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Uzma Siraj, President of the Department of International Relations, thanked the honorable guests and other participants for participating in the seminar, while the students also took group photos.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Drugs Traffic Federal Urdu University Event From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

42 seconds ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

37 minutes ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

1 hour ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

15 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

15 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan