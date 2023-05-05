UrduPoint.com

Gandapur Released From Central Jail Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Gandapur released from Central Jail Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur was released from Central Jail Sukkur on Thursday evening after his protective bail was extended by another five days.

After his release from Central Jail, Ali Amin Gandapur left for Punjab in convoy.

He was welcomed at the Sukkur Toll Plaza by PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Deedar Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Abro and others.

Ali Amin Gandapur was handed over to Shikarpur police by Punjab police on April 20. He was produced before the Shikarpur court on April 21 for provocative speeches on the complaint of Amanullah.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Jail Sukkur Shikarpur Jatoi Deedar April From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton tea ..

Danube Sports World announces as UAE Badminton team&#039;s National Training Cen ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI o ..

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.