Gandapur released from Central Jail Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur was released from Central Jail Sukkur on Thursday evening after his protective bail was extended by another five days.

After his release from Central Jail, Ali Amin Gandapur left for Punjab in convoy.

He was welcomed at the Sukkur Toll Plaza by PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Deedar Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Abro and others.

Ali Amin Gandapur was handed over to Shikarpur police by Punjab police on April 20. He was produced before the Shikarpur court on April 21 for provocative speeches on the complaint of Amanullah.