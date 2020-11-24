UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gandapur Thanks GB People For Giving Two-third Majority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gandapur thanks GB people for giving two-third majority

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for giving a two-third majority to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent held general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said people cast their vote despite severe weather conditions and gave a huge mandate to PTI for which they deserve appreciation.

The people of GB have rejected both the parties Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that showed complete confidence of people on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"PTI will make all out efforts to end sense of deprivation in GB by resolving their grievances at earliest," he observed.

The minister paid tribute to the Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan for holding, free fair and peaceful elections.

He said the central leaders of PML-N and PPP had started levelling allegations of rigging before the election in their campaigns and tried to create chaos, but they failed and did not succeed in their nefarious aims.

PTI followed the election code of conduct during the election campaign and did not make any announcement despite the approval of several mega projects in GB.

Gandapur said peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone, but vandalism, siege and taking law into hands will not be allowed at any cost.

He said the vote counting in GBLA-2 constituency has been done five times at the request of the opposing candidate.

However, if anyone was not satisfied with the election results, he should go to the election tribunal.

He said the opposition parties were making verbal claims and no one was ready to produce any evidences before GB election commission which had shown complete impartiality in the election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold prices on Tuesday

7 minutes ago

ANP submits motion against closure of educational ..

7 minutes ago

FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

7 minutes ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

7 minutes ago

Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy tol ..

7 minutes ago

ICCI calls for unbundling energy sector to promote ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.