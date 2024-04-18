Gas Leak Claims Life In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A woman was killed and another man sustained critical injuries in a gas leak incident, the police said on Thursday.
They said that victims, residents of Akhtarabad area of the provincial capital, were brought to hospital after they suffered injuries as a result of gas explosion .
Later, the woman succumbed to injuries.
The police registered case and started investigation.
APP/ask
