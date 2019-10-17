UrduPoint.com
Gas Leakage Explosion Destroys 3 Shops In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:56 AM

Gas leakage explosion destroys 3 shops in Karachi

At least three shops were destroyed as a gas compressor exploded in a hair dresser salon near the suburb of Defence Colony in Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three shops were destroyed as a gas compressor exploded in a hair dresser salon near the suburb of Defence Colony in Karachi on Thursday.

According to police sources the compressor was leaking gas in the closed shop through out the night and as the shop owner raised its shutters in morning the blast occurred.

No body was killed or injured in the blast, but the nearest shops were badly damaged as well, the source said.

