Gas suspension schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of main gas pipeline near Abdullah Pur Flyover, here on Thursday (May 02, 2024).

According to SNGPL sources, the gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

from Daewoo Road to GTS, Jail Road to islam Nagar, Civil Line area, Bholay Di Jhuggi, Mai Di Jhuggi, Lorry Adda area, Allied Hospital area, Baba Qaim Sain Road, Siddhupura, Kanak Basti, Cchatri Wala Chowk, Jhumra Road, Chibban Road, Sargodha Road and their adjacent localities on May 02 (Thursday).

The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply.